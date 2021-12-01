Energous wins FCC authorization for powerful transmitter
Dec. 01, 2021 7:27 AM ETEnergous Corporation (WATT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) +6.6% pre-market on news that its 10W WattUp PowerHub received a U.S. Federal Communications Commission Part 18 grant of equipment authorization for 10W of conducted wireless power transfer.
- Energous says the approval nearly doubles the amount of power that can be transmitted wirelessly in the U.S.
- The company says the new transmitter "supports the higher power needs of connected AI and other advanced IoT devices [and] continues momentum for groundbreaking regulatory approvals."
- Six weeks ago, Energous' 900MHz 1W Active Energy Harvesting transmitter technology received and FCC Part 15 grant of equipment authorization for wireless power transfer.