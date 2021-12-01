Krispy Kreme drops after Goldman Sachs turns bearish over impact of inflation

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its rating on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) to a Sell rating after having it slotted at Neutral.
  • Analyst Jared Garber: "We view rising cost pressures across many key inputs for DNUT's increasingly company-owned model as a key risk for margins, while our consumer survey data suggests the brand may have limited pricing power to offset inflationary headwinds."
  • Garber notes that the primary inputs for DNUT of edible cooking oils, sugar, and wheat are all currently in a highly inflationary phase, with some items continuing to accelerate.
  • The firm assigns a price target of $14 on DNUT vs. the post-IPO range of $12.63 to $21.69 and the average analyst PT of $18.11.
  • Shares of DNUT are down 1.79% premarket to $14.29 to stand below the 100-day moving average.
