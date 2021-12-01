Bitfarms mined over 3,000 bitcoin in 2021 through November
Dec. 01, 2021 7:38 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF)BTC-USDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Bifarms (NASDAQ:BITF) reports November bitcoin production of 339 vs. 343 in October taking the total BTC (BTC-USD) mined to 3,089 in the first eleven months of 2021.
- As of effective Nov.25, the company reported 2.1 EH/s.
- The company mined 11+ BTC mined daily on average, equivalent to about $649K/day based on a BTC price of $59K on Nov.30.
- Through Nov.30, the company deposited Nov.30 BTC into custody for the year representing ~96% of Bitfarms' 2021 BTC production with a total value of ~$175M based on a BTC price of $59K.
- In November Bitfarms' mining operations, 3,588 Bitmain S19j Pro miners received and installed, 400 MicroBT M30S miners received and installed.
- The remaining 702 Bitmain S19j Pro scheduled for delivery are expected to be received in the first half of December.
- Contractually secured 1,200 Bitmain S19 XP miners for delivery in 2022 – at 140 Terahash per second the most powerful and efficient miner available in the market today.
- Bitfarms (BITF) reiterates its goals to grow its hashrate to 3 EH/s in first quarter 2022 and 8 EH/s by year end 2022.
- Shares are up 2% premarket.
