  • Bifarms (NASDAQ:BITF) reports November bitcoin production of 339 vs. 343 in October taking the total BTC (BTC-USD) mined to 3,089 in the first eleven months of 2021.
  • As of effective Nov.25, the company reported 2.1 EH/s.
  • The company mined 11+ BTC mined daily on average, equivalent to about $649K/day based on a BTC price of $59K on Nov.30.
  • Through Nov.30, the company deposited Nov.30 BTC into custody for the year representing ~96% of Bitfarms' 2021 BTC production with a total value of ~$175M based on a BTC price of $59K.
  • In November Bitfarms' mining operations, 3,588 Bitmain S19j Pro miners received and installed, 400 MicroBT M30S miners received and installed.
  • The remaining 702 Bitmain S19j Pro scheduled for delivery are expected to be received in the first half of December.
  • Contractually secured 1,200 Bitmain S19 XP miners for delivery in 2022 – at 140 Terahash per second the most powerful and efficient miner available in the market today.
  • Bitfarms (BITF) reiterates its goals to grow its hashrate to 3 EH/s in first quarter 2022 and 8 EH/s by year end 2022.
  • Shares are up 2% premarket.
  • Recent Bullish rating on the stock by contributor: Bitfarms' Price Discovery Phase And Our Action Plan
