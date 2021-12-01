Amazon announces further expansion into low-carbon energy
Dec. 01, 2021 7:42 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced plans to add another 2.0GW of renewable energy capacity today, bringing total capacity announcements for the year to 5.6GW.
- The Company has set a goal for "100% renewable energy by 2025" and will deliver 33,700 GWh of power once all announced projects are up and running.
- Though projects are dispersed around the world, putting the scale into perspective, 33,700 GWh of power is equivalent to ~7% of all US solar and wind capacity, as of 2020.
- Though terms of the transactions were not disclosed, Amazon has a track record of crafting economic renewable energy deals, and is sure to be capturing economics in addition to energy savings.