Amazon announces further expansion into low-carbon energy

Dec. 01, 2021

Wind farm at sunset.

inakiantonana/E+ via Getty Images

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced plans to add another 2.0GW of renewable energy capacity today, bringing total capacity announcements for the year to 5.6GW.
  • The Company has set a goal for "100% renewable energy by 2025" and will deliver 33,700 GWh of power once all announced projects are up and running.
  • Though projects are dispersed around the world, putting the scale into perspective, 33,700 GWh of power is equivalent to ~7% of all US solar and wind capacity, as of 2020.
  • Though terms of the transactions were not disclosed, Amazon has a track record of crafting economic renewable energy deals, and is sure to be capturing economics in addition to energy savings.
