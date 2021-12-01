Daktronics reports FQ2 results
Dec. 01, 2021 7:42 AM ETDaktronics, Inc. (DAKT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $164.48M (+29.1% Y/Y)
- CEO comment: "We expect dynamic supply chain conditions to persist through next calendar year. As we continue to work through supply chain challenges, inflationary pressures, and evolving pandemic impacts, we expect volatility in our pricing, order and revenue cycles, and production costs in the near term. Over the long-term, we believe the fundamentals of the audiovisual industry are strong and are poised for continued growth. To position us to benefit from both near term growth and long-term trends, we are actively investing in capacity, in new technologies, and in different markets to make Daktronics and our solutions the preferred choice for new and existing customers."