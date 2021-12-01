SAB Biotherapeutics says mid-stage trial for influenza therapy met main goal
Dec. 01, 2021 7:46 AM ETSAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) announced that its Phase 2a challenge study for experimental seasonal influenza therapy SAB-176 met the primary endpoint with statistical significance. However, the shares have lost ~2.5% in the pre-market.
In the placebo-controlled study initiated in June 2021, 60 healthy adults were challenged with a pandemic influenza virus strain (pH1N1) and were treated with either SAB-176 (25 mg/kg dose) — a human polyclonal antibody — or a placebo.
- Having taken the nasopharyngeal swabs eight days after the inoculation, the primary endpoint of the trial (p = 0.026, one-sided) was reached as there was a significant decline in pH1N1 influenza viral load in those treated with SAB-176.
- The trial had also met the secondary endpoint with a reduction of flu signs and symptoms at Day 4 (p = 0.013, one-sided) in symptomatic patients. Further analyses of secondary endpoint data are in progress.
- The experimental therapy has demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with a majority of adverse events being mild to moderate.
- “These trial results support advancing SAB-176 as a potential treatment for seasonal influenza through further clinical studies, and we look forward to sharing additional data as it becomes available.” Tom Luke, Chief Medical Officer of SAB Biotherapeutics, remarked.
- According to CEO Eddie J. Sullivan, positive data indicate the second instance the company’s DiversitAb platform has shown proof of concept.
In September, SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) shared nonclinical data to highlight the efficacy of SAB-185 — its DiversitAb-derived polyclonal antibody for COVID-19 — against Delta and Lambda variants of the coronavirus.