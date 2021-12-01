Royal Bank of Canada Q4 earnings miss as capital markets activity slowed
Dec. 01, 2021 7:52 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Q4 earnings slip from the previous quarter as lower results in Capital Markets, Wealth Management and Personal & Commercial Banking more than offset higher earnings in Insurance and Investor & Treasury Services.
- The company's stock rises 1.0% in premarket trading after RBC (RY) increased its dividend 11% and announced a 45M-share buyback.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of C$2.71 per share miss the average analyst estimate of C$2.80; compares with C$3.00 in Q3 and C$2.27 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 provision for credit losses was a benefit of C$227M vs. a benefit of C$540M in Q3 and a cost of C$427M in Q4 2020.
- Personal & Commercial Banking net income of C$2.03B fall 4% Q/Q and rose 35% Y/Y. The strong Y/Y gain mostly reflects lower provision for credit losses. The figure fell from Q3 due to lower spreads. Lower card service revenue, the timing of professional fees and higher marketing and technology-related costs also contributed to the decrease.
- Capital Markets net income of C$920M fell 19% from Q3, mostly on lower releases of provision for credit losses on performing assets, and increased 10% Y/Y on higher revenue in corporate and investment banking due to increased M&A activity and higher loan syndication activity in North America.
- Lower fixed income trading revenue across all regions due to reduced client activity and lower loan syndication activity across most regions also contributed to the Q/Q decrease.
- Wealth Management net income of C$558M fell 25% Q/Q, mainly due to a legal provision in U.S. Wealth Management, and increased 2% Y/Y from higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales and average volume growth, largely in U.S. Wealth Management.
- Insurance net income of C$267M rose 14% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y, mainly on favorable annual actuarial assumption updates.
- Investor & Treasury Services net income of C$109M rose 24% from Q3, primarily from higher revenue in its asset services business, and increased 24% Y/Y due to lower taxes and higher funding and liquidity revenue.
- Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.
