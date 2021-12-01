Match Group to pay $441M in settlement with Tinder co-founder in valuation case
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) has agreed to pay plaintiffs $441M and will dismiss all claims presently on trial and in arbitration related to the 2017 Tinder valuation. Match rose 1.4% in premarket trading.
- The settlement will be paid with cash on hand, according to an 8-K filing.
- "The parties are pleased to announce that they have settled the valuation lawsuit presently on trial in New York Supreme Court and the related valuation arbitration," the parties said in a statement in the filing.
- The suit alleged the valuation of the company was manipulated during a 2017 bank analysis that set the value for stock options received by co-founder Sean Rad and other early employees.