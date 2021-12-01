Vertex gains 5% on positive VX-147 data in mid-stage focal glomerular sclerosis study
Dec. 01, 2021 8:08 AM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) perks up 5.2% premarket after announcing that, in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in patients with APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), VX-147 on top of standard of care achieved a statistically significant, substantial and clinically meaningful mean reduction of 47.6% in the urine protein to creatinine ratio at Week 13 compared to baseline.
- VX-147 was well tolerated. A total of 16 patients were enrolled in the study.
- There were no treatment discontinuations due to adverse events (AEs), and there were no serious AEs considered related to study drug.
- Based on these results, Vertex plans to advance VX-147 into pivotal development in APOL1-mediated kidney disease, including FSGS, in Q1 2022.
