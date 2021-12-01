COMPASS psilocybin therapy for depression demonstrates anxiety, quality of life benefits
Dec. 01, 2021
- Additional analyses of mid-stage data from COMPASS Pathways' (NASDAQ:CMPS) psilocybin therapy for depression showed it also led to improvements in anxiety, quality of life, positive and negative affect, functioning, and cognition.
- Results on COMP360 showed that the greatest improvements were seen in the highest dose, 25 mg. The phase 2 trial also examined 1 mg and 5 mg.
- Last month, COMPASS reported that the phase 2b trial met its primary endpoint as a statistically significant difference was seen in the Montgomery-Åsberg depression rating scale ("MADRS") in those who took a 25 mg dose.
- That response was maintained for 12 weeks after a single dose.
- COMPASS expects to begin a phase 3 trial next year.
