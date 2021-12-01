ADP jobs up 807K in December, beating estimates for 414K

Dec. 01, 2021 8:15 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • ADP Jobs Report: +807K vs. +414K consensus and +505K prior (revised).
  • Goods producing sector added 138K jobs, while service producing sector added 669K jobs.
  • “December’s job market strengthened as the fallout from the Delta variant faded and Omicron’s impact had yet to be seen,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Job gains were broad-based, as goods producers added the strongest reading of the year, while service providers dominated growth. While job gains eclipsed 6 million in 2021, private sector payrolls are still nearly 4 million jobs short of pre-COVID-19 levels.”
