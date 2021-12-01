Vaxart acquires second GMP manufacturing facility

Dec. 01, 2021
  • Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) has announced the acquisition of its second GMP manufacturing facility.
  • The clinical-stage biotechnology company entered into an agreement with Kindred Bioscience for the purchase of KindredBio's manufacturing equipment and sublease of its GMP manufacturing plant in Burlingame, California.
  • The Burlingame facility, along with Vaxart's existing GMP manufacturing facility in South San Francisco, will develop materials for the company's COVID-19 and norovirus oral vaccine tablets. The site can produce biologic drug substances at up to 500L bioreactor scale.
  • Vaxart expects the facility to be operational for GMP production in Q122.
  • The firm recently began a Phase II trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and has several Phase I studies of its norovirus vaccine candidate underway.
