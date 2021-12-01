J&J doses first patient in antibody program for solid tumors using Zymeworks platforms
Dec. 01, 2021 9:07 AM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME), JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen unit has dosed the first patient in a trial of JNJ-78306358, a bispecific antibody for solid tumors that was developed using Zymeworks' (NYSE:ZYME) Azymetric and EFECT platforms.
- Zymeworks will receive a milestone payment as a result.
- Under a 2017 licensing agreement with Janssen, Zymeworks received a $50M upfront payment, and is eligible for up to $282M in development milestone payments as well as $1.12B in commercial milestones.
- Zymeworks began dosing in an early-stage trial of zanidatamab for breast cancer in October.