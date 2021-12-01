LumiraDx reissued FDA authorization for COVID-19 testing solution

Dec. 01, 2021 9:07 AM ETLumiraDx Limited (LMDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) is trading ~8.5% higher in the pre-market after the company announced that the FDA reissued the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 testing solution SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete.
  • The revised EUA includes the testing of asymptomatic individuals as well as the ability to detect the newly found COVID-19 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).
  • Allowing pooling of up to five individuals and access to open RT-PCR 384-well systems, the newly issued EUA will help labs to ramp up the testing capacity economically with same-day reporting of test results.
  • LumiraDx’s (LMDX) SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete, based on the company’s qSTAR technology, can yield results within 20 minutes.
