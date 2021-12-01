PPG launches expanded automotive OEM clearcoat production in Germany
Dec. 01, 2021 9:09 AM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PPG (NYSE:PPG) announces the opening of its expanded clearcoat production facility in Erlenbach, Germany.
- The €3 million project comes as part of the company's expansion plan to enhance its automotive OEM coatings offering. It is to nearly double the site’s capacity for premium clearcoats and uses advanced technology that boasts shorter and faster manufacturing times and flexible manufacturing of multiple batch sizes of up to 25 metric tons.
- "This investment makes our Erlenbach facility a center of excellence for clearcoats, using best-in-class technologies to deliver superior scratch- and chemical-resistant coatings that are highly durable," says Roald Johannsen, PPG vice president, automotive OEM coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
- Earlier, PPG cuts full-year earnings forecast as supply chain concerns rise