Sensus Healthcare inks distribution pact with Mattioli Eng. Italia
Dec. 01, 2021 9:09 AM ETSensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) has signed an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Mattioli Eng. Italia S.P.A. for its TransDermal Infusion System non-invasive drug delivery system.
- Sensus plans to commence marketing this System to dermatologists nationwide beginning immediately.
- The TransDermal Infusion System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the local administration of ionic drug solutions into the body for medical purposes, and can be used as an alternative to injections.
- Sensus' sales organization will market the system to dermatologists for skin rejuvenation treatments, pre-laser treatments, pre- and post-plastic surgery and other applications.
- In addition, Sensus plans to make rental programs and leasing facilities available, similar to current programs for its superficial radiation therapy and aesthetic lasers.