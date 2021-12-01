Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Dec. 01, 2021 9:11 AM ETCapitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp Units (CMCAU), CMCA, CMCAWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition (CMCAU) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 20M units at $10.00/unit, for an anticipated gross proceeds of $200M.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.
- The units will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CMCAU" from December 1, 2021. The Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be respectively listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CMCA" and "CMCAW," respectively.
- Offering is expected to close on December 3, 2021.
- Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition is an SPAC that plans to focus on high-growth companies operating in select emerging markets, with the ability to replicate their business models sustainably across other emerging markets or translate their products, services or technologies to developed markets.