T2 Biosystems' T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel detects Omicron variant

Dec. 01, 2021 9:16 AM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor15 Comments

Coronavirus B.1.1.529 - COVID-19 Variant omicron digital concept cancelled flying

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) perks up 3.3% premarket after announcing that its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel detects the Omicron COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.529).
  • To confirm that the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel would detect the new variant, in silico analysis was performed using sequences in the GISAID database.
  • SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529) sequences were evaluated for alignment with primer and probe sequences from T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.
  • These analyses demonstrated that none of the new B.1.1.529 mutations occur within the region targeted by the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.
  • The T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, which has demonstrated clinical sensitivity of 95% and specificity of 100%, provides results in under two hours utilizing an upper respiratory swab sample.
  • The WHO has designated the Omicron variant as a “variant of concern” with more than 30 mutations in the spike protein region.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.