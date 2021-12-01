T2 Biosystems' T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel detects Omicron variant
Dec. 01, 2021 By: Mamta Mayani
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) perks up 3.3% premarket after announcing that its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel detects the Omicron COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.529).
- To confirm that the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel would detect the new variant, in silico analysis was performed using sequences in the GISAID database.
- SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529) sequences were evaluated for alignment with primer and probe sequences from T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.
- These analyses demonstrated that none of the new B.1.1.529 mutations occur within the region targeted by the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.
- The T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, which has demonstrated clinical sensitivity of 95% and specificity of 100%, provides results in under two hours utilizing an upper respiratory swab sample.
- The WHO has designated the Omicron variant as a “variant of concern” with more than 30 mutations in the spike protein region.