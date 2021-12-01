ESE announces acquisition of gaming technology co. with $24M in revenue, GameAddik
Dec. 01, 2021 9:15 AM ETESE Entertainment Inc. (ENTEF)QBCAF, ESEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ESE Entertainment (OTCQB:ENTEF) has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Quebec (OTC:QBCAF) DBA GameAddik, a Canadian technology company focused on gaming and esports.
- The transaction anticipates to strengthen ESE’s position in esports and gaming, adding GameAddik’s existing client base to ESE’s. Clients include some of the largest video game developers in the world.
- In fiscal 2020, GameAddik generated Revenue of $24M and Income from Operations of $4.7M.
- The acquisition will deliver on core strategic priorities of increasing revenue and profitability, expanding tier-1 client base, strengthening technology stack, expanding operational geography, adding experienced executives to ESE’s management, and increasing platform scalability through unique and high value business offerings.