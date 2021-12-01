Marsh McLennan subsidiary acquires InSource Insurance Group to expand its footprint in Southwest Region of Texas
Dec. 01, 2021 9:18 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Marsh McLennan Agency, or MMA, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) acquires InSource Insurance Group, an independent agency in Texas.
- Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
- Formed in 1986, InSource Insurance Group to provide business insurance, employee health and benefits, private client, and surety services to the oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and transportation industries.
- InSource will help lead the Southwest region's energy industry vertical, with 45 employees across offices in Midland and Odessa, Texas, joining MMA.