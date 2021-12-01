Standard Lithium completes $100M Koch direct investment
Dec. 01, 2021 9:19 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) +3.5% pre-market after saying Koch Strategic Platforms completed its $100M investment in the company through a direct private placement.
- Under the deal terms, KSP was issued ~13.48M common shares of Standard Lithium at C$9.43/share (US$7.42/share) for C$127.07M (US$100M) in total gross proceeds.
- The company says it plans to use the investment to rapidly advance the first commercial project proposed for the Lanxess facility; accelerate and expand development of the South West Arkansas Lithium Project; and develop and commercialize modern lithium extraction and processing technologies and work collaboratively with Koch Engineered Solutions businesses.
- Standard Lithium shares have gained 20% since the Koch investment was first announced on November 24.