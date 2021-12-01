Roth CH Acquisition V prices $100M SPAC IPO
Dec. 01, 2021 9:19 AM ETRoth Ch Acquisition V Co. Units (ROCLU)QTEKBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The special purpose acquisition company Roth CH Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCLU) prices its initial pubic offering of 10M units at $10 apiece. In addition, the company has granted underwriters an overallotment option to purchase addition 1.5M units.
- The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ROCLU” to begin trading effective Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Shares and warrants will be listed separately under the ticker symbol “ROCL” and “ROCLW,” respectively.
- Each unit consists of 1 common stock and 0.5 warrant, redeemable as a whole at the exercise price of $11.50 per share.
- Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Closing is expected on Dec. 3, 2021.
- QualTek that is to go public in a SPAC merger deal with Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) estimated its Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA between $40-$42M.