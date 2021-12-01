Kopin jumps pre-market on $19.8M Army order
Dec. 01, 2021 9:20 AM ETKopin Corporation (KOPN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is trading +7.66% pre-market after winning a $19.8M order from U.S. Army for its eyepiece subassembly, with scheduled deliveries in Q422.
- This is the second large production order received by Kopin for the FWS-I eyepiece subassembly. The FWS-I Eyepiece Subassembly is a key component in the US Army's Family of Weapon Sight-Individual (FWS-I) thermal sight system. The FWS-I thermal sight system uses a video "see through" AR optical module using Kopin's CyberDisplay LCDs and its custom-designed Pancake optics.
- "To-date we have received production orders totaling more than $50M for our FWS-I eyepiece subassemblies which is a testament to Kopin's success in designing and manufacturing very complex microdisplay modules and subassemblies that are used in the most rugged environments," said Bill Maffucci, Kopin's Vice President/General Manager of Government and Professional Products.