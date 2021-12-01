Rise Education Cayman announces sale of three subsidiaries

  • Rise Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) announces a purchase agreement for Wuhan Xinsili Culture Development, Rise (Tianjin) Education Information Consulting, Beijing Step Ahead Education Technology Development, RISE Education International and Rise IP (Cayman).
  • The Buyer SPV is a newly-formed limited liability company controlled by the buyer consortium consisting of certain franchisees of the company and an affiliate of the company's senior management, who are PRC nationals.
  • In addition, the Buyer SPV and its affiliates warrant that they will have no less than RMB100M at the closing of the WFOE Sale to fund the business operations of WFOE and its subsidiaries after completion of the sale.
  • Shares +10.1% during pre-market hours.
