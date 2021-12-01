Mr. Cooper Group provides Q4 Guidance
Dec. 01, 2021 (COOP)
- Mr. Cooper Group (COOP +2.3%) expects pretax income at the higher end of guidance of $150M-175M.
- Servicing pretax operating income is expected to be higher than prior guidance of $10M on higher EBO revenues.
- Reverse sale is on track to close in December 2021.
- Consensus Q4 EPS of $1.16; and Consensus Q4 Revenue of $529.78M
- Consensus FY EPS of $8.43; and Consensus FY Revenue of $3.25B
- Form 8-K Filing
