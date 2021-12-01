Hyundai U.S. sales down 20% as lingering supply continues
Dec. 01, 2021 10:31 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF), HYMOF, HYMPFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF -0.1%) reports 20% Y/Y decline in U.S. total sales to 44,345 units during November.
- Retail sales -4% to 44,073 units.
- Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales up 172%.
- SUV retail sales up 7%.
- Hyundai set new November retail sales records for Nexo, and Ioniq hybrid and plug-in hybrid.
- Losers: Venue saw a drop of 46% Y/Y, Sonata -56%; Elantra -42%; and Kona -37%.
- "Consumer demand remains exceptionally high, and our dealers are doing a fantastic job of turning vehicles quickly and selling many before they even hit the lot," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Lingering availability issues persisted into November, but we are optimistic that we will close the year strong."
- EU commercial vehicle new registrations -16.4% in October
- Also Read: Apple might build an autonomous car. Who gets the call to be a partner?