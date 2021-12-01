JZZ Technologies' target acquisition of company to advance five novel therapeutics

Dec. 01, 2021 10:41 AM ETJZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI +2.5%) had signed an LOI with NutraEdge Bioscience dated November 10, 2021 and November 16, 2021.
  • Working with respected bioscience companies JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI +2.5%) intends to advance five novel therapeutics utilizing natural compounds for age-related healthcare issues.
  • The company intends to continue its due diligence on the target acquisition, a US Biotechnology Company that has a range of natural healthcare formulations assigned to it, which are largely unknown in the USA, and that demonstrate bioactivity and antimicrobial activity.
  • Under the terms of the LOI the company will acquire 100% ownership of NutraEdge Biosciences, 5% of GenBio and 25% of Nutrific.
  • The new venture will only collaborate with highly specific, specialized manufacturing companies with a clear understanding of cellular extraction delivery in water-soluble plant compound profiles.
