Gold Fields commits to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030
Dec. 01, 2021 Gold Fields Limited (GFI)
- Gold Fields (GFI +1%) issues a fresh set of environment, social and governance goals, saying it commits to cut Scope 1 and Scope 2 net carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 en route to net zero carbon by 2050.
- Gold Fields estimates its decarbonizing efforts will cost US$1.2B until 2030, with ~25% to be funded by the company and the rest through power purchase agreements.
- The company also sets new goals for its water and environmental stewardship, the management of its tailing facilities and to creating value for its stakeholders, particularly host communities.
- Gold Fields also will seek to increase the percentage of women in its workforce to 30% by 2030 from 21% currently.
- Gold Fields recently reported Q3 production rose 9% Y/Y to 606K gold equiv. oz. and said it is on track to meet full-year guidance for production and cost.