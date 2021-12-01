Gold Fields commits to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030

  • Gold Fields (GFI +1%) issues a fresh set of environment, social and governance goals, saying it commits to cut Scope 1 and Scope 2 net carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 en route to net zero carbon by 2050.
  • Gold Fields estimates its decarbonizing efforts will cost US$1.2B until 2030, with ~25% to be funded by the company and the rest through power purchase agreements.
  • The company also sets new goals for its water and environmental stewardship, the management of its tailing facilities and to creating value for its stakeholders, particularly host communities.
  • Gold Fields also will seek to increase the percentage of women in its workforce to 30% by 2030 from 21% currently.
  • Gold Fields recently reported Q3 production rose 9% Y/Y to 606K gold equiv. oz. and said it is on track to meet full-year guidance for production and cost.
