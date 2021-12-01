Italy's UniCredit plans 3,000 job cuts, shifting focus to growth - Bloomberg
Dec. 01, 2021 11:03 AM ETUniCredit S.p.A. (UNCFF), UNCRYUBSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) (OTCPK:UNCRY) stock gains 4.5% after a report that the Italian lender plans to cut about 3,000 jobs, mostly at its corporate center, in an effort to reduce duplication and bureaucracy.
- Final numbers are still being reviewed, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the plan.
- UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) CEO Andrea Orcel is focusing on the bank's profitable businesses in an effort to move away from an era of restructuring and into growth, Bloomberg said.
- In Italy, the cuts will be on a voluntary basis and those leaving will get early retirement and social support benefits. Several hundred positions will be eliminated at UniCredit's (OTCPK:UNCFF) international hubs from New York to Tokyo, the people told Bloomberg.
- It's aiming to centralize its trading activities in Milan, while Treasury will be divided between the Italian finance center and Munich.
- Orcel, formerly a UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) investment banker, took over as the bank's CEO earlier this year.
- In October, UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) and Italy's government ended talks on Monte dei Paschi acquisition