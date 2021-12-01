Lands' End Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2021 11:09 AM ETLands' End, Inc. (LE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $397.05M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.