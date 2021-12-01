Domo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2021 11:11 AM ETDomo, Inc. (DOMO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.31M (+19.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.