Cadence expands collaborates with TSMC and Microsoft to accelerate timing signoff
Dec. 01, 2021 11:24 AM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cadence Design Systems (CDNS +1.7%) announces a 2021 three-way collaboration with TSMC and Microsoft, which focused on utilizing a cloud infrastructure to accelerate digital timing signoff of 10+ billion transistor designs.
- Through this collaboration, common customers can accelerate their signoff schedule and reduce compute cost by adopting the Cadence Tempus Timing Signoff Solution and TSMC technologies using the ready-to-use Cadence CloudBurst Platform and Microsoft Azure Cloud.
- “Through our continued collaboration with TSMC and Microsoft, we’re setting new industry benchmarks and improving customers’ ability to meet their schedules by adopting the Tempus Timing Signoff Solution in the cloud. The scalability of our software on the cloud and our ready-to-use Cadence CloudBurst environment enables our customers to efficiently manage the most time-sensitive and demanding semiconductor design projects.” said Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior VP and general manager of the Digital & Signoff Group.