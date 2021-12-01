Skechers gains after investor pushes for buyback, dividend, end of dual-class structure
Dec. 01, 2021 11:36 AM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX) rose 3.6% after an investor revealed owning a 5.1% stake and is pushing for the footwear company to start an "aggressive" buyback and initiated a dividend.
- Tremblant Capital, which owns 6.87M Skechers (SKX) shares, said the company can "conservatively" buyback ~40% of its share over the next 10 years, according to a 13D filing. Tremblant also wants the company to eliminate its dual class structure, which the firm considers "the single largest overhang" on the stock.
- "We know management is highly aligned with shareholders as the Greenberg family owns ~$1.1B of stock," Tremblant said in a letter to Skechers board. ``However, we believe our suggestions could create greater than $4B of incremental value over the next ~10 years just for the Greenberg family alone ..."
- News of the Tremblant stake was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
- Skechers was scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference at 8:45am this morning.
- Late last month, Skechers said to be looking at possible IPO for Asia business.