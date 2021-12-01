Skechers gains after investor pushes for buyback, dividend, end of dual-class structure

Dec. 01, 2021 11:36 AM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Skechers (NYSE:SKX) rose 3.6% after an investor revealed owning a 5.1% stake and is pushing for the footwear company to start an "aggressive" buyback and initiated a dividend.
  • Tremblant Capital, which owns 6.87M Skechers (SKX) shares, said the company can "conservatively" buyback ~40% of its share over the next 10 years, according to a 13D filing. Tremblant also wants the company to eliminate its dual class structure, which the firm considers "the single largest overhang" on the stock.
  • "We know management is highly aligned with shareholders as the Greenberg family owns ~$1.1B of stock," Tremblant said in a letter to Skechers board. ``However, we believe our suggestions could create greater than $4B of incremental value over the next ~10 years just for the Greenberg family alone ..."
  • News of the Tremblant stake was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
  • Skechers was scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference at 8:45am this morning.
  • Late last month, Skechers said to be looking at possible IPO for Asia business.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.