Dollar General Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2021 12:40 PM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (-12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.5B (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward.