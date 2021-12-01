HP climbs 8% as PC maker's shares hit 52-week high
Dec. 01, 2021 12:42 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)HPEBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares surged to a 52-week high, Wednesday, as the PC and printing titan continued to flex its muscles following last week's strong earnings report.
- HP (HPQ) climbed more than 8%, to reach an intraday high of $38.19 a share on volume of more than 10 million shares exchanged. The company averages 9.4 million shares exchanged on a daily basis.
- Last week, HP (HPQ) reported third-quarter results that surpassed expectations, and showed growing strength in the company's PC sales.
- HP's (HPQ) one-time corporate brother, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) managed to eke out a gain of 1% despite giving a first-quarter profit outlook that failed to meet analysts' forecasts.