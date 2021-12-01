J.P. Morgan's Bob Michele says to sell treasury bonds and buy credit - Bloomberg
Dec. 01, 2021 1:03 PM ETSPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), HYGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- As the U.S. Treasury yield curve continues to flatten from rising short-term yields, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Global Head of Fixed Income Bob Michele on Wednesday said to sell government bonds and buy credit for yield, he told Bloomberg Television in an interview.
- "There's been a tremendous repricing," Michele said. "You've had a flattening of the yield curve. There's a lot of concern that the Fed is going to move too quickly for the market and will lead to recession."
- Meanwhile, 10s/2s UST yield curve compresses to 0.91% at the end of November, down from 1.24% a month ago, as seen in the chart below.
- Following Jerome Powell's more hawkish tone from earlier this week, the premium of the 30-year yield over the five-year also slipped on Tuesday, Bloomberg notes.
- With respect to high-yield corporate debt, businesses are financially strong and "profitability still remains very high," he told Bloomberg. "Companies we're talking to don't see any significant drop-off in aggregate final demand. So their top line is going to grow," he adds.
- The ICE BofA U.S. High-Yield Index is creeping to its highest level in more than a year, standing at 4.82% at the end of November vs. 4.79% in the same period a year ago, though still well below its March, 2020 peak of 11.4% at the onset of the pandemic, as seen in the chart below.
- High-yield ETFs including SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK +0.1%) and iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG +0.1%) rise intra-day but are still lower on a M/M basis.
