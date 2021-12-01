Asana Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2021
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 (+20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $93.9M (+59.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ASAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
