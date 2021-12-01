Subaru November sales down 35% as supply chain challenges persist
Dec. 01, 2021 2:01 PM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY), FUJHFBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY +0.2%) reports 33,045 vehicle sales for November 2021, a 35% decrease compared with November 2020, as Subaru continues to face supply chain shortages. YTD, Subaru vehicle sales are down 3% compared to the same period in 2020.
- In November, Outback was the top performer by volume with 10,454 vehicle sales. Impreza sales for November 2021 increased 36%, while Forester sales declines the most at -69.5% from November 2020.
- "Demand for Subaru remains high," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sale, as the company prepares to release its first electric vehicle, the 2023 Subaru Solterra SUV.
- Subaru is trading at a 0.89 price/book valuation earning it a high valuation grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating.