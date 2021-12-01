Nano-X Imaging sinks to a 52-week low

Dec. 01, 2021 3:48 PM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Recording the biggest intraday decline since mid-August, the shares of Nano-X Imaging (NNOX -12.2%) have reached a 52-week low extending the recent losses. The healthcare equipment company focused on medical imaging has lost more than ~17% over the past 30-day period.
  • Nano-X (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares dropped sharply in mid-November after the company disclosed it has come under an investigation of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) over the violation of federal securities laws. It has also received a subpoena from the SEC for information related to Nanox.ARC prototypes and the cost estimates for the assembly of the final Nanox.ARC product at scale.
  • Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings have flagged a Very Bearish outlook for Nano-X (NNOX) over the past few days, as shown in the diagram below.
