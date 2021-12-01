Nano-X Imaging sinks to a 52-week low
- Recording the biggest intraday decline since mid-August, the shares of Nano-X Imaging (NNOX -12.2%) have reached a 52-week low extending the recent losses. The healthcare equipment company focused on medical imaging has lost more than ~17% over the past 30-day period.
- Nano-X (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares dropped sharply in mid-November after the company disclosed it has come under an investigation of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) over the violation of federal securities laws. It has also received a subpoena from the SEC for information related to Nanox.ARC prototypes and the cost estimates for the assembly of the final Nanox.ARC product at scale.
