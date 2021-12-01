Peloton Interactive may have lost its allure as a pandemic play
Dec. 01, 2021 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is down 2.52% as the stock catches very little attention with investors after the first Omicron COVID case was reported in the U.S. Some of the other pandemic favorites saw slight bumps upwards after the Omicron news hit, whether the buying action made sense or not.
- PTON is 52% lower over the last six weeks and is down 71% on year-to-date basis. Shares of Peloton (PTON) have fallen 14% since the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating flipped to Very Bearish on November 9.
- Seeking Alpha author The Asian Investor made the case this week that Peloton is still overvalue based on its lowered revenue forecast and lack of true business moat.