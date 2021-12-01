Airline ETF JETS comes crashing down to a 52-week low, and here’s why
Dec. 01, 2021 3:55 PM ETETF Series Solutions - U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment
- U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS), which provides market participants access to the global aviation industry, including airline operators and manufacturers, has hit a 52-week low of $19.35 per share.
- JETS closed -4.5% on Wednesday and has now ended negative in 15 of the last 17 sessions. The ETF has plummeted over 21% during that period and is down more than 32% from its Mar. 18 YTD high, as seen in the below chart.
- The first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been identified in California, forcing the United States and other nations to tighten up their policies regarding traveling, placing downward pressure on the exchange traded fund.
- Moreover, consumer fear is rising with the latest variant rattling the markets, suggesting that some individuals may avoid travel and leisure activities.
- Investors that are interested in following JETS should look to passenger throughput data that the TSA provides. Higher throughput equals higher airline traffic, and lower throughput shows lower traffic. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend witnessed steady traffic, but future throughput can help provide a more accurate gauge as the two correlate well together.
