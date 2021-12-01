Okta EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue

Dec. 01, 2021 4:05 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.16; GAAP EPS of -$1.44 misses by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $350.68M (+61.3% Y/Y) beats by $23.2M.
  • Shares -1.22%.
  • Press Release
  • Total calculated billings, net of acquired deferred revenue, was $389 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $2.48 billion at October 31, 2021.
  • Q4 2022 Outlook: Total revenue $358 million to $360 million vs. $355.09M consensus, representing a growth rate of 53% year-over-year; Non-GAAP loss per share $0.25 to $0.24 vs -$0.27 consensus, Non-GAAP operating loss of $35 million to $34 million.
  • 2022 Outlook: Total revenue $1.275 billion to $1.277 billion vs. $1.25B consensus, representing a growth rate of 53% year-over-year; Non-GAAP loss per share $0.53 to $0.52 vs -$0.72 consensus, Non-GAAP operating loss of $85 million to $84 million.
