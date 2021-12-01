Spectrum Pharma announces retirement of CEO
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announces that its President and CEO, Joseph Turgeon, will retire from the company effective Dec. 31. Upon his departure, Tom Riga, currently the Chief Commercial and Chief Operating Officer, will take over the role and join the board of directors.
- Having joined Spectrum Pharma in Oct. 2012, Mr. Turgeon became the company’s President and CEO in Dec. 2017. Mr. Riga was named the Chief Operating Officer in Dec. 2017 after serving the company for more than four years.
- Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) disclosed a mixed financial performance with its Q3 2021 financials in November. However, the shares gained after hours as earnings beat the consensus following a decline in the net loss. Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings have remained Very Bearish on the stock since August.