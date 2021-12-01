PVH margins expand as fewer promotions offset higher freight costs

  • PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) reports revenue growth of 10% in Q3, driven by international sales. Gross margin expanded to 57.7% from 52.0% in the prior period due to more full price selling and a favorable shift in regional sales mix, offset by higher freight costs.
  • Worsening logistics disruptions in October, including significant U.S. port delays, resulted in a 4% negative impact from an unplanned shift in the timing of U.S. wholesale shipments from the third quarter into the fourth quarter.
  • By brand, Tommy Hilfiger grew 12% while Calvin Klein grew 19%. Heritage brands sales fell 36%, which included a 40% decline resulting from the Heritage Brands transaction and the exit from the Heritage Brands Retail business.
  • FQ4 outlook: Revenue is expected to increase 11% to 14% compared to the prior year vs consensus of 12.4% revenue growth. Adjusted EPS are guided to $1.94 vs consensus of $1.99. International businesses are projected to continue to exceed 2019 levels while North America businesses are expected to remain challenged.
  • Shares are down 1.04%.
  • SA contributor Discount Fountain sees a path for PVH shares to reach $165.
