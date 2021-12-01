SiteOne Landscape Supply acquires Seffner Rock & Gravel

Dec. 01, 2021 5:22 PM ETSiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) has acquired Seffner Rock & Gravel, a distributor of natural stone, bulk aggregates, mulch, soil and other landscape supplies.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Seffner operates a location in Tampa, Florida. The acquisition establishes the first hardscapes and bulk material branch in Florida for SiteOne.
  • Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply, stated, "This is the eighth acquisition in 2021 for SiteOne and an excellent opportunity to expand our hardscapes offering for customers in the Central Florida market."
