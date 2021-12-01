Elastic shares drop 8% even as results top forecasts
Dec. 01, 2021 5:24 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)OKTA, SNOWBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares fell more than 8% in after-hours trading, Wednesday, despite the data-analytics and security software company reporting better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results.
- Elastic (ESTC) said that for the quarter ending Oct. 31, it lost 9 cents share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $206 million, compared to a loss of 3 cents a share, on $144.9 million in revenue in the same period a year ago. Analysts had forecast the company to lose 16 cents a share on revenue of $194 million.
- The company specializes in search software and security tools that let businesses monitor and protect corporate networks.
- For its fiscal third quarter, Elastic (ESTC) is forecasting a loss, excluding one-time items, of 20 cent to 24 cents a share, and revenue in a range of $207 million to $209 million.
- Along with Elastic (ESTC) other companies in the security and data-management realms were having a mixed day of it following a slate of earnings reports.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares fell more than 8%, even as it reported sales that topped Wall Street estimates. Meanwhile, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) climbed almost 13% on reaction it reporting better-than-expected quarterly results and forecasting rising revenue in its current quarter.