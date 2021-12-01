Univest Financial acquires Paul I. Sheaffer Insurance Agency
Dec. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETUnivest Financial Corporation (UVSP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) has acquired Pennsylvania-based insurance solutions provider, Paul I. Sheaffer Insurance Agency.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Founded by Paul I. Sheaffer in 1951, the agency has grown into a full-service firm providing insurance solutions to businesses and individuals in Central Pennsylvania.
- All of the agency's employees will be retained and begin operating under Univest's insurance subsidiary, Univest Insurance immediately.
- Sheaffer will serve as Senior Vice President and Central Pennsylvania regional manager.
- This deal marks Univest's ninth insurance acquisition since the corporation started expanding its financial solutions beyond traditional banking in 1999.