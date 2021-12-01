Talkspace initiated with a hold at Jefferies on lack of clarity on management, strategy
Dec. 01, 2021 5:38 PM ETTalkspace Inc (TALK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Jefferies has initiated Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) with a hold rating as the firm sees a lack of clarity on the company's management, strategy, and stability.
- Jefferies has a $2 price target (~6% downside).
- Analyst Glen Santangelo says that while he believes there will be demand in the long term for virtual therapy, the company has issues to sort through.
- He adds the virtual behavioral health care landscape is growing increasingly competitive, which could hinder Talkspace's future.
- Talkspace's CEO and COO both left the company last month.