Talkspace initiated with a hold at Jefferies on lack of clarity on management, strategy

Dec. 01, 2021

Man having online therapy session with psychotherapist

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Jefferies has initiated Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) with a hold rating as the firm sees a lack of clarity on the company's management, strategy, and stability.
  • Jefferies has a $2 price target (~6% downside).
  • Analyst Glen Santangelo says that while he believes there will be demand in the long term for virtual therapy, the company has issues to sort through.
  • He adds the virtual behavioral health care landscape is growing increasingly competitive, which could hinder Talkspace's future.
  • Talkspace's CEO and COO both left the company last month.
