American Water Works cut to Sell equivalent at Wells Fargo in valuation call
Dec. 01, 2021 3:33 PM ET American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) SJW, WTRG, AWR, CWT By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- American Water Works (AWK -0.5%) has traded mostly higher today, turning lower only in late action even as Wells Fargo slaps an Underweight rating on the stock, downgraded from Equal Weight with a $170 price target, citing overall valuation among water utilities and the belief that the group's relative P/E premium to electrics and gas is "unsustainable longer-term."
- American Water Works has long been considered the gold standard among water utilities, so the stock "has likely benefited the most in recent years and therefore may also be adversely impacted the most if/when a group re-rating occurs," Wells Fargo's Jonathan Reeder writes.
- The analyst also reiterates Overweight ratings on SJW Group (SJW +0.6%) and Essential Utilities (WTRG -0.1%), which he says trade at substantial discounts to the peer group, while maintaining ratings of Equal Weight on American States Water (AWR -0.1%) and Underweight on California Water (CWT +1.1%).
- In a more upbeat assessment, Seeking Alpha contributor Kody's Dividends recommends American Water Works as "a SWAN that belongs in every portfolio."