Greenidge Generation's existing Title V permit is not suspended

  • Greenidge Generation's (NASDAQ:GREE) existing permit has not been suspended or changed in any way, the company says with regards to the pending application of its subsidiary to renew its permit in New York.
  • "Our existing Title V permit remains fully in effect and our operation in Dresden continues without interruption."
  • Keep in mind that any reference in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation database to the company's application status being "suspended" is a designation on the NYSDEC website, meaning the public comment period isn't over yet.
  • In mid-November, Greenidge Generation named a new finance chief.
